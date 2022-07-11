Surya Has Grown From Strength To Strength: Rohit Sharma

Nottingham: Suryakumar Yadav scored a scintillating century for India in the third T20I against England. In his 55-ball stay, the right-handed batter smashed 117 runs and struck 14 fours and six sixes in his knock.

“I thought it was a fantastic chase although we fell short. We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad,” stated India captain Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony after the third T20I.

Rohit also stressed that the Indian players will continue with their ‘risk-taking’ approach in the forthcoming matches as well.

“We, as a team, want to play in a certain way, and every player needs to buy into that thought process. Otherwise, you know, it’s not going to happen for you. And all the players, all the batters, who are part of this squad, are willing to take that extra risk and go and see what extra they can do with the bat,” added Rohit.

“That’s how we’re going to learn as a team and that’s how we will move forward as a team. So it’s in everyone’s thought process, everyone is quite comfortable with that idea. So yeah, that’s the kind of direction the team is going to move in,” said Rohit.

The Indian skipper further said that all the T20I matches in the build-up to the T20 World Cup are crucial.

“We are looking at the bigger picture, not the small picture. As it is, in India, we are used to two-and-a-half-hour pictures. All these matches are crucial for us because somewhere we need to change something, and we can see things have started to change slightly. The biggest takeaway from this series has been the approach of each and every individual who has played in this series for us. How they have come and relished the moment in the middle, taking on the opportunity, taking on the opposition, taking that extra risk. The mindset is something that we are trying to change, and they are willing to do that. They’re willing to take that risk. And when I go and talk to certain individuals, I hear the same kind of response from them,” concluded Sharma.