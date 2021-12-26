Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 Gets President Kovind’s Assent

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 17 after the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 8.

The Presidential assent, which came on Saturday, was published in the government gazette immediately.

According to the PRS research website, the Act defines surrogacy as a practice where a woman gives birth to a child for an intending couple with the intention of handing over the child to the couple after its birth.

Commercial surrogacy, on the other hand, includes surrogacy, or its related procedures, undertaken for a monetary benefit or reward (in cash or kind) exceeding the basic medical expenses and insurance coverage.