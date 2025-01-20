Odisha’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, has urged ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards immediately to avoid facing action.

During an e-KYC verification process, it was discovered that several high-income individuals, including government officials and income taxpayers, had fraudulently obtained ration cards meant for poor beneficiaries.

The Minister warned that those who do not voluntarily return their cards will face penalties and fines, and the cards will be reallocated to eligible recipients.