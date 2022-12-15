Surprising Nutrition Benefits Of Zucchini

New Delhi: Zucchini is a type of summer squash that belongs to the gourd family, also called Cucurbitaceae. It also contains small amounts of iron, calcium, zinc, and several other B vitamins.

Good for the heart: Zucchini is rich in potassium, fiber, and antioxidants while being low in cholesterol, sodium, and calories. These factors help lower heart disease risk factors, such as high cholesterol and blood pressure.

Helps with weight loss: Zucchini can help you lose weight since it is low in calories but high in fiber, which can help keep you feeling full for longer.

Boosts the immune system: Zucchini contains antioxidants, including vitamins C and A, lutein, and zeaxanthin, that help boost the health of your immune system and keep infections and diseases at bay.

Protects eye health: Including zucchini in your diet can help you fight vision problems, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration. Zucchini is rich in vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and selenium, all of which promote eye health.

Improves bone and muscle health: Zucchini contains amino acids, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin K needed for healthy bones and muscles.