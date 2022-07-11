Surprising Health Benefits Of White Onion

New Delhi: Onions are one of the most common ingredients in the Indian kitchen. It extends amazing texture and taste to the dish. It is well known for its strong flavour and sharp, pungent taste. But apart from making our taste buds tingle, onion plays a major role in keeping our health in check. White onions are super-healthy with vitamin C, flavonoids, and phytonutrients.

Improves digestive health

White onions are a rich source of fibre and prebiotics that can help improve your gut health. Onions are particularly rich in prebiotic inulin and fructooligosaccharides, and on regular consumption, can help increase the number of friendly bacteria in your gut.

Has blood-thinning properties

Benefits of white onions include thinning of the blood. It has agents like flavonoids and sulphur that helps in thinning the blood. Blood thinners or blood-thinning agents help blood flow smoothly through your veins and arteries.

Improves heart health

White onions contain antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels, all of which are effective in improving your heart health. Likewise, the anti-inflammatory properties of white onions may help reduce high blood pressure and protect against blood clots.

Improves sleep quality

Some studies suggest that white onions may help improve your sleep quality due to the presence of L-tryptophan, a form of amino acid that acts as a natural sedative. It also helps in reducing stress levels which also aids in good sleep.

Manages blood sugar levels

Contents like chromium and sulphur in white onions help to regulate blood sugar and lower blood sugar. Studies have pointed out that regular and controlled consumption of white onions is beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Also, certain compounds found in onions, such as quercetin and sulphur compounds, possess antidiabetic effects.