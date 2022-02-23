Surprising Health Benefits Of Wheatgrass 

New Delhi: Wheatgrass is actually the grass of young wheat plants and hey. It is packed with nutrition, which is why you often see it added to juices and smoothies or sold as supplemental powders and capsules. Read on to know more benefits of this magical herb.

It facilitates digestion

The American Cancer Society says that wheatgrass powder contains certain alkaline minerals that provide relief from ulcers, constipation and diarrhoea. It helps cleanse the colon and keeps acidity at bay.

Wheatgrass reduces food cravings

Loaded with nutrients, wheatgrass ensures that your body doesn’t crave food items to compensate for the lack of vitamins or minerals. A wheatgrass supplement every morning may prevent overeating throughout the day.

Wheatgrass helps with weight loss

Regular consumption of wheatgrass helps stimulate the thyroid gland, which boosts metabolism, provides more energy and aids in weight loss.

Wheatgrass helps you detox

The cleansing properties of wheatgrass detoxify the bloodstream, liver and colon, and enhance the strength of cells!

Wheatgrass improves immunity

Wheatgrass helps increase the count of red blood cells, strengthening the body’s immune response, and preventing the occurrence of illness/disease.