Surprising Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

New Delhi: Sesame seeds also known as Til are packed with various nutrients and fibre and can be beneficial to add to your daily diet. Sesame seeds also help reduce blood glucose levels due to their anti-diabetic activity.

Helps Prevent Diabetes

Sesame seeds contain magnesium and other nutrients. Sesame oil has been shown to prevent diabetes, and it can also improve plasma glucose in hypersensitive diabetics.

Reduces Blood Pressure

The same study above reveals how sesame oil lowers blood pressure in diabetics. Sesame seeds are full of magnesium – a key nutrient known to help lower blood pressure.

We’re used to seeing white sesame seeds used in baking, but black sesame seeds are richer in certain nutrients.

Lowers Cholesterol

Sesame helps lower cholesterol levels, because it contains phytosterols that block cholesterol production. Black sesame seeds are especially high in phytosterols.

Good for Digestion

The high fiber content of sesame seeds helps the intestines with elimination.