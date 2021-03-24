Surprising Health Benefits Of Rosemary Oil

Bhubaneswar: Rosemary is an evergreen shrub, best known as a food seasoning. It is not just used in cooking but also it has held a much more important place traditionally in people’s day-to-day lives, especially in the western civilization. The essential oil is rich in anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties.

Here are some benefits you must know about Rosemary oil

Respiratory Problems

Rosemary oil is replete with antibacterial properties that can treat a host of your respiratory problems. The scent of rosemary oil eases throat congestion and also treats allergies, sore throat, cold, and flu. Its antispasmodic qualities it is also beneficial in treating bronchitis and asthma.

Relieves Pain

If you are struggling with severe joint pains and sprain, trust rosemary oil’s anti-inflammatory and anti-analgesic properties to come to your immediate aid. Rosemary oil further stimulates blood circulation, which alongside easing pain can and also aid in the coagulation of wounds that can further fasten the healing. How to Use: Just apply a mixture of 2 drops of rosemary oil, 2 drops of peppermint oil, and 1 tsp of coconut oil to the aching joints or sore muscles, and you would soon feel relieved.

Immune System Boost

Replete with anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, simple aromatherapy of rosemary essential oil can boost the immune system and combat diseases associated with free radicals, which could range from a common cold to heart disease. If you have enough time, a relaxing massage of rosemary oil can do wonders for your immune system too. Massaging lymph nodes can rejuvenate the body and charge the body’s detoxifying abilities. How to use: Just mix a few drops of rosemary oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil, start from your arm and massage up to the lymph nodes in your armpits. Rub some oil down your neck and around the chest, and relax. A soothing bath with added rosemary essential oil also helps to boost the immune system by bringing down stress.

Brings Relief from Indigestion

The essential oil is also pretty adept at treating problems of indigestion, constipation, stomach cramps, bloating, and relieving flatulence. Rosemary works as a fantastic detoxifier for our liver. Not only does it facilitates a smoother and better bile flow, but rosemary also helps to regulate the creation and release of bile juice which enhances the process of digestion. In many of the lamb, beef and pork delicacies rosemary leaves are specially added as it helps to digest the large proteins found in meat.

Strengthens the Hair

Sick of managing your dry, lackluster, and damaged hair? A scalp massage of rosemary oil can help recover your lost sheen. Rosemary oil is a common component in shampoos and lotions too. Rosemary oil helps stimulate follicles, and strengthens hair from the root, making them longer and shinier. Known to nourish the scalp thoroughly, rosemary oil can prove to be the best alternative to your market-based anti-dandruff shampoos. The essential oil also slows down premature hair loss and greying of hair. How to use: Just pour 6-7 drops of rosemary oil on your scalp and massage gently before washing your hair. Or use them with basil oil or tea tree oil for better results for all your scalp-related problems.

Boosts Memory

Board exam aspirants take a cue. Rosemary oil can work wonders for your brain function. It increases concentration, stimulates cognitive abilities, and lessens mental fatigue. A little dose of aromatherapy can rejuvenate your senses from within and make your brain racing again. How to use: For better memory retention, you can mix 4 to 5 drops of rosemary oil with coconut oil and massage your upper neck daily. Rosemary aromatherapy also affects the salivary cortisol levels, more commonly known as the “stress” hormone, bringing down your anxiety and stress levels considerably.