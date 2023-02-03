Surprising Health Benefits Of Rose Tea

New Delhi: Rose tea is made from whole rose blossoms or rose petals themselves. It is thought to ease menstrual pains, boost the immune system, speed healing, improve digestion, detoxify the body, stimulate mood and regulate the sleep cycle.

Anti-Viral Properties – Rose can help bring down the body temperature during a hot summer and also when one is suffering from a fever. It has antiviral qualities which can help patients down with flu or cold recover faster.

Detoxification – The ingredients in Rose Tea help to improve the functioning of the liver and hence act as a natural diuretic. It not only relieves fluid retention but also helps in the release of toxins from the body.

Better Digestion – Tea in general has good antibacterial properties and hence rose tea is useful in fighting against infections in the gastrointestinal tract or the gut. Digestive issues such as bloating, cramping, constipation and even diarrhoea can be relieved with Rose Tea. One should consume this in moderation and monitor how the body reacts when you first begin the intake.

Reduce Sleep Disorders – Rose tea has a natural sedative property which makes it an ideal beverage to consume at night. A cup of rose tea is known to reduce inflammation and reduce stress and hence regulate the hormones related to sleep patterns. Doctors recommend rose tea for patients who are suffering from insomnia or those who have disturbed or interrupted sleep.

Improves Immunity – Rose tea stimulates the production of WBCs and thereby functions as antioxidants and is effective in lowering oxidative stress. It is therefore a vital part of the immune system.