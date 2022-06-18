Surprising Health Benefits Of Lentils 

New Delhi: Lentils are a hassle-free compliment to any meal. Nutty and earthy in flavor, they have a high nutritional value that anyone can benefit from by incorporating this healthy legume into their diet. Eat lentils and reap their health benefits including:

Lower Cholesterol

They help to reduce blood cholesterol since it contains high levels of soluble fiber. Lowering your cholesterol levels reduces your risk of heart disease and stroke by keeping your arteries clean.

Heart Health

Several studies have shown that eating high fiber foods like lentils reduces your risk of heart disease. They are also a great source of folate and magnesium, which are big contributors to heart health. Folate lowers your homocysteine levels, a serious risk factor for heart disease. Magnesium improves blood flow, oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. Low levels of magnesium have been directly associated with heart disease, so eating lentils will keep your heart happy!

Digestive Health

Insoluble dietary fiber found in them helps prevent constipation and other digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome and diverticulosis.

Stabilized Blood Sugar

Adding to the many benefits of fiber, soluble fiber traps carbohydrates, slowing down digestion and stabilizing blood sugar levels. This can be especially helpful for those with diabetes, insulin resistance or hypoglycemia.

Good Protein

Of all legumes and nuts, they contain the third-highest levels of protein. 26 percent of lentil’s calories are attributed to protein, which makes them a wonderful source of protein for vegetarians and vegans.