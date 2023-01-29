Surprising Health Benefits Of Ivy Gourd

New Delhi: Ivy gourd also known as the scarlet gourd is commonly found in the southern Indian states, where it forms a part of the local cuisine. Ivy gourd is cooked as a vegetable. The ivy gourd plant is known to improve metabolism, reduce blood sugar levels, and prevent conditions like diabetes. It is also very good for the heart and the nervous system.

Lowers Blood Sugar Level

Ivy gourd has been used as an Ayurvedic medicine to treat diabetes. The stems of this plant and the leaves are cooked and consumed or added to soups. Green fruits are used either as salads or cooked and mixed into curries.

Maintains a Healthy Metabolism

Thiamine is a nutrient that converts carbohydrates into glucose, which keeps the energy levels in the body high, and regulates metabolism. Upon consuming ivy gourd, thiamine enters the blood plasma which generates more energy. This nutrient also helps to manufacture red blood cells. This energy-boosting vegetable also cures some genetic diseases.

Fatigue

Iron can be obtained both from vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. Iron-rich food is included in our diet plan for eliminating unexplained or long-lasting fatigue that may occur in both men and women. Fatigue is caused due to Iron deficiency. Ivy gourd consists of 1.4 mg of Iron which is 17.50% of the daily recommended value. So, the inclusion of Ivy gourd in your diet keeps you fit, healthy, and energetic, both internally and in your external life.

Protects Nervous System

Ivy gourd has water-soluble vitamins like B2. Body needs a daily dosage of it since it cannot be stored in the body. It plays a major role in energy production and symbolizes an essential nutrient in your diet. Ivy gourd, with its nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants help in strengthening the nervous system.

Improves Digestion

Dietary fiber plays an important role in increasing the weight and size of your stool and softening it. Frequent consumption of Ivy gourd is important to add bulk to the faeces. Ivy Gourd contains fiber that aids in digestion. This vegetable thus adds roughage to the stool and enables smooth bulk elimination. It also cures other gastrointestinal disorders like constipation, ulcers, and disease.