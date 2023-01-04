Surprising Health Benefits Of Gokshura

New Delhi: Gokshura (Tribulus Terrestris) is an Ayurvedic herb most commonly known for its immunity-boosting, aphrodisiac, and rejuvenation properties. Its name is derived from two Sanskrit words: ‘Go’ meaning cow and ‘Aakshura’ meaning hoof.

Gokshura For Frequent Urination

Gokshura is very beneficial in curing urinary diseases and kidney stones. Regular consumption of Gokshura can easily relieve a person from bladder problems and diuretic ailments. The diuretic activity of Gokshura is well utilized through a lot of formulations.

It has a cleansing effect on the urinary bladder. This is because Gokshura is filled with lithotryptic activity which helps in regulating the functioning of the urinary system.

Gokshura For Skin Health:

Gokshura may be an excellent natural antioxidant and cleanser for healing oxidative free radical damage caused by the sun’s rays. As a result, when used on a daily basis, the Gokshura mixture can help to reduce skin issues, fine lines, dark circles, and spots, and some other symptoms of ageing. It may also help with wounds, hives, itching, and skin infections while providing a smooth, radiant, regenerated complexion.

Gokshura Can Be Used For Body Building

Gokshura powder and tablets is beneficial for body building and the minerals present in this herb can improve body composition and muscle strength.

Gokshura Useful For Women Suffering From PCOS

Consuming Gokshura is very beneficial for women affected by PCOS, as it eliminates excessive water and decreases the size of the cyst. Gokshura increases the exercise capacity, fights glucose intolerance and also prevents or controls diabetes in women affected by PCOS. Unwanted weight gain can also be dealt with by consuming Gokshura regularly.