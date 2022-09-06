Surprising Health Benefits of Cocoa Butter

New Delhi: Cocoa butter is an excellent source of antioxidants. It is used in various cosmetic products including cream, oil and lotions. It is loaded with enormous health benefits.

Slows down ageing

Cocoa butter has a high content of antioxidants such as palmitic acid, oleic acid and stearic acid. It is essential for the body to eliminate free radicals from the body and skin. It also lowers oxidative stress, signs of ageing, age marks and wrinkles. It lowers the scars’ appearance and enhances overall health.

Prevent baldness

Cocoa butter also moisturizes hair and enhances appearance and strength. It helps to reduce the chances of dandruff, and hair loss and prevents the chances of development of baldness.

Healthy skin

Cocoa butter has antioxidant properties that slow down the signs of ageing and acts as a barrier to outside agents. The organic molecules and antioxidants prevent the skin from internal, external and environmental forces that could damage the skin.

Lowers inflammation

It is loaded with antioxidants and fatty acids that help to lower skin inflammation. It provides soothing relief if applied to eczema, rashes and psoriasis. Research shows that cocoa butter improves the inflammatory condition of the heart.

Cure mouth sores

Cocoa butter helps to treat mouth sores. It moisturizes the affected area and heals redness. It should be used 2 to 3 times a day to speed up the healing process.

Hydrate lips

Cocoa butter could be used on homemade lip balms with essential oils of orange, peppermint, vanilla and grapefruit oil that help to hydrate the skin. It is an emollient that adds a protective layer to lips and blocks the effects of sun damage, cold temperatures and indoor heat.