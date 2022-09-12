Surprising Health Benefits Of Cherry Tomato

New Delhi: Cherry tomatoes are not much different from regular tomatoes. They are full of health-promoting phytochemicals which fight degenerative diseases.

Prevents risk of chronic diseases:

There are compounds in cherry tomatoes that fight oxidative stress and free radicals in your body that may be responsible for conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart and kidney disease.

Improves eye health:

Tomatoes contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These substances protect the eyes from the damage done by the blue light emitted by smartphones and digital devices. They also reduce eyestrain and degeneration of vision.

Improves heart health:

Tomatoes are rich in heart-protective phenolic compounds that reduce oxidative stress and cellular damage. Lycopene also works by reducing bad cholesterol and blood pressure.