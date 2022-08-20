Surprising Health Benefits Of Betel Leaf

New Delhi: Betel leaf or Paan is commonly used as a mouth freshener in India. Betel leaf is loaded with nutrients and is very good for you. It contains decent amounts of essential nutrients. Read on to know more about this magical plant.

Analgesic

Betel leaf is an excellent analgesic that offers instant relief from pain. It can be used in alleviating pain caused due to cuts, bruises, and rashes. Make a paste with tender betel leaves and apply it to the affected area. Betel leaf juice provides relief from internal pains in the body.

Eases Constipation

Betel leaves are a powerhouse of antioxidants that clear radicals from the body. It restores normal PH levels in the body and helps an upset stomach. Ayurveda widely recommends eating betel leaves for relief from constipation. Crush betel leaves and put them in the water overnight. Drink the water in the morning on an empty stomach to ease bowel movements.

Improves Digestion

Ever wondered why chew on betel leaf after a good meal? It is recommended because of its carminative, intestinal, and anti-flatulent and for those properties that help in protecting the gut. Betel leaves increase metabolism triggering circulation and stimulating the intestines to absorb vital vitamins and nutrients.

Reduces respiratory issues

Betel leaf widely helps in treating issues related to cough and cold. It is an excellent cure for those suffering from chest, lung congestion and asthma. Apply some mustard oil to the leaf, warm it and place it on the chest to cure congestion. You can also boil a few leaves in water, and add cardamom, cloves and cinnamon in two cups of water. Reduce it to 1 cup and consume this concoction two to three times a day for excellent relief from congestion and breathing issues.

Antiseptic and anti-fungal properties

Betel leaves have amazing antiseptic properties as they are rich in polyphenols especially chavicol offering dual protection from germs. It is also used extensively in treating arthritis and orchitis.

Its amazing anti-fungal properties provide instant relief from fungal infections. Applying the paste of betel leaves kills fungal infection in the affected region.