Surprising Health Benefits Of Avocado Oil

New Delhi: Avocado is rich in healthy fats and is often used to produce avocado oil. Though not as well known as olive oil, this oil is just as delicious. Avocado oil also has numerous health benefits, largely related to its content of antioxidants and healthy fats.

Lowers Cholesterol: Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats and low in saturated fats. It is also cholesterol free. Adding this oil to your diet can help to lower low-density lipid (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol levels. This is a particularly good diet choice for diabetics.

Lowers Blood Pressure: Avocado oil is high in vitamin E, which keeps the blood vessels healthy by eradicating free radicals. Diets containing avocado oil also alter the levels of essential fatty oils in the kidneys. This affects how they respond to the hormones that regulate your blood pressure. Furthermore, avocado oil is an anti-inflammatory which can help to prevent damage to arterial walls, reducing the risk of heart disease that is caused by plaque build-up. Because your body absorbs vitamin E much more efficiently from natural food sources than from supplements, adding avocado oil to your diet is a good choice.

Detoxes Your Body: Avocado oil contains chlorophyll, a natural source of magnesium, which naturally removes heavy metals like mercury and lead from the liver, kidneys, brain and other organs.

Helps Fight and Prevent Cancer: Avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid, the same omega 9 EFA found in olive oil. One of oleic acid’s many benefits is lowering the risk of cancers. Omega 3 fatty acids, also found in avocado oil, are well known anti-carcinogens that help to slow the growth of cancer cells, specifically those causing breast and colon cancer. Avocados also contain the anti-carcinogenic antioxidant glutathione.

Treats Skin Damage and Irritations: Avocado oil is very penetrative and is believed to be absorbed through the epidermis and into the dermal layer of skin, which most moisturizers and oils are unable to do. Avocado oil has been known to treat dry, flaky skin and sunburn. Used over time, avocado oil can reduce the appearance of minor sun damage, age spots and scarring.