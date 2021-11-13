Surprising Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha

New Delhi: Ashwagandha is an ancient shrub that grows in India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. Ashwagandha is commonly known as “Indian Winter cherry” or “Indian Ginseng”. Here are some benefits you must know about this magical shrub.

It manages cortisol levels

Cortisol is a stress hormone that is released when the body is under a lot of stress or has a low blood sugar level. This can also lead to increased fat storage in the body, which can impact our body weight too. However, studies have shown that ashwagandha has the ability to reduce cortisol levels and manage it efficiently.

It reduces blood sugar levels

Ashwagandha is also known to reduce blood sugar levels in both healthy individuals and those suffering with diabetes. Animal studies have also suggested that ashwagandha works wonders in managing blood sugar levels.

It may reduce inflammation in the body

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ashwagandha also treats severe inflammation in the body. Studies have suggested that ashwagandha triggers the production of immune cells that protects the body against inflammation causing infections and helps the body stay healthy.

It provides strength and increases muscle mass

When it comes to your body, ashwagandha helps increase strength and build muscle mass. It improves your stamina and allows you to live a healthy life, while also facilitating intense fitness exercises for weight loss.

It can boost memory

The healing powers of ashwagandha are not limited to just your body but also expands to your brain. It can help improve brain health and also boosts memory and concentration. Research has found that ashwagandha promotes antioxidant activity that protects nerve cells from harmful free radicals, which in turn enhances your brain efficiency.

