Surprising Benefits of Kulekhara Leaves You Need To Know
New Delhi: Kulekhara Plant is an Indian ayurvedic plant which is well known for its medicinal benefits. Let’s have a look at the amazing health benefits.
BENEFITS
- Kulekhara helps to increase haemoglobin. These leaves for a month or so significantly improve the health of people suffering from anaemia.
- This is extremely effective for diabetic people as it can help reduce blood glucose levels.
- It is also said to have anti-inflammatory properties and improve digestion.
- It improves stomach and liver function and increases immunity.
- As per studies, the herb also has antibacterial and anthelmintic similar to turmeric,
- A scientific study has also proved the use of KuleKhara as a cure for diarrhoea and dysentery.
- KuleKhara also works as an Analgesic said to relieve pain
Comments are closed.