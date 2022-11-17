Kulekhara Leaves
Surprising Benefits of Kulekhara Leaves You Need To Know

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Kulekhara Plant is an Indian ayurvedic plant which is well known for its medicinal benefits. Let’s have a look at the amazing health benefits.

BENEFITS

  1. Kulekhara helps to increase haemoglobin. These leaves for a month or so significantly improve the health of people suffering from anaemia.
  2. This is extremely effective for diabetic people as it can help reduce blood glucose levels.
  3. It is also said to have anti-inflammatory properties and improve digestion.
  4. It improves stomach and liver function and increases immunity.
  5. As per studies, the herb also has antibacterial and anthelmintic similar to turmeric,
  6. A scientific study has also proved the use of KuleKhara as a cure for diarrhoea and dysentery.
  7. KuleKhara also works as an Analgesic said to relieve pain
