Surprising Benefits Of Drinking Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Juice

New Delhi: Bottle gourd popularly referred to as lauki is one of the healthiest vegetables. Here are a few health benefits that you must tap into by including the green vegetable in delicious delicacies.

1. Weight Loss

Vitamin, potassium and iron are found in large quantities in bottle gourd juice other than fibre which help lose weight. Therefore, consume it every morning on an empty stomach.

2. Helps in Digestion

Bottle gourd contains soluble fibre which helps in proper digestion.

3. Controls high blood pressure

Potassium is found in bottle gourd juice, which helps in controlling blood pressure.

4. Keeps the Heart Healthy

Drinking bottle gourd juice regularly makes the heart strong as well as healthy. It improves the heart health very effectively.

5. Keeps the liver healthy

Many times there is a problem of inflammation in the liver due to wrong eating and lifestyle. For this, mix some ginger juice with bottle gourd juice and drink it. Consuming this will reduce the swelling of your liver.