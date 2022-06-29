Surprising Beauty Benefits Of Lemon Essential Oil

New Delhi: Lemon essential oil has a purifying ability that works wonders on the skin. It offers a refreshing aroma and burst of energy. It keeps our skin fresh and radiant. Here are some beauty benefits of using Lemon essential oil.

Treats Pimple Outbursts

Lemon essential oil is packed with bioactive constituents that significantly lower inflammation on the skin. This makes it an excellent home remedy for mending acne flare-ups, for it subsides swelling, and redness and soothes damaged, peeling tissues. This herbal oily blend also has a light consistency and can be smoothly applied on the face, to aid in regulating sebum oil production and maintaining the optimal pH of the skin.

Reverses The Age Clock

Comprising myriad skin-fortifying elements, lemon essential oil works wonders in slowing down skin ageing. This natural concoction banishes age spots, wrinkles, and creases on the face, as well as necklines. In addition, massaging 3 drops of lemon essential oil mixed with 1 cup rice flour on the face once a week bolsters collagen synthesis, thereby tightening dermal tissues, retaining skin elasticity and keeping it soft, youthful and supple.

Brightens Skin

Lemon essential oil provides remarkable merits for dealing with uneven skin tone, detoxifying skin and conferring a crystal-clear complexion. Be it suntans, blackheads, blemishes, acne scars or rashes due to skin allergies/infections, lemon essential oil removes all forms of discolouration and bestows flawless, radiant skin. Mix a pinch of turmeric powder and 2 drops of lemon essential oil in 3 tbsp of yoghurt, smear it on the face, leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off with cold water for luminous, spotless skin.

Remedies Dandruff

Encompassing umpteen antimicrobial constituents, lemon essential oil resolves a host of hair woes and eliminates flaking and impurities on the scalp. Laden with powerful antifungal attributes, the aromatic plant residue dispels dandruff and pacifies an irritated, itchy scalp. Combine 3 drops of lemon essential oil with 1 cup fenugreek paste made from mashed methi leaves, dab this hair mask on the scalp and tresses, let it stay for 30 minutes, then wash with a gentle shampoo to get rid of dandruff and obtain a healthy scalp.