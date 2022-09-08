Surge In COVID-19 Cases: China’s Chengdu Extends Week-long Lockdown

Beijing: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chinese megacity of Chengdu extended a weeklong lockdown in most downtown areas.

Home to 21 million people and the capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu reported 116 local cases on Wednesday, compared to 121 Tuesday.

Following this, authorities said mass testing will continue and pledged to eliminate community spread of the virus within a week.

Residents in locked-down areas need to remain at home and get PCR tests daily. Those living outside so-called high and medium-risk regions are allowed to go out every other day for two hours for groceries and medical needs, the city’s government said in a statement late Wednesday.

Schools will remain shut with classes conducted online, while businesses other than those related to essential services — such as grocery stores and hospitals — will also stay closed.