Suresh Raina Should Replace Robin Uthappa In Play Off Vs DC: Gavaskar

Dubai: As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the super blockbuster tie on Sunday, former Indian captain and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested MS Dhoni to pick Suresh Raina in place of Robin Uthappa.

Hailing Suresh Raina as a match-winner, Gavaskar reckoned Raina should be back in the side for the mega clash with the Capitals as he can change the course of a game.

“Coming to experience, the Chennai team would be contemplating the return of Suresh Raina in the playing XI. Raina is the match-winner. Of course, in the last few years, he has struggled especially against the fast bowlers, but he has the ability to change the course of the match,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Jagran.

Gavaskar also felt that there is no doubt that the pacers of the Capitals – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan – would target him with the short-pitch stuff. He also pointed that Delhi has got the better of Chennai in the two league games.

The Super Kings went on to finish second in the points table and will take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday. The winner of Qualifier 1 will play the final, while the losing side will play Qualifier 2.