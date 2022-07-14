Suresh Raina Catches Up With Dhoni & Harbhajan, Enjoys Live Action At Lord’s

London: Former India middle-order power-hitter Suresh Raina was seen enjoying the second ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday, with former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

During the first innings where the Three Lions batted, Raina, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, caught up with MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Shastri.

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was seen enjoying the match with his one-time teammate The Little Master Sachin Tendulkar.

West Indies’ legend Clive Lloyd is also enjoying the live action at Lord’s. He was the captain of the West Indies teams who lifted the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 on this very same ground.

Soon after, Raina, who played alongside Harbhajan and Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), uploaded pictures along with the former cricketing greats.

The left-handed Raina captioned the pictures and wrote, “Great watching the boys in blue @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni”

Back in July 2018, Raina played his second-last ODI of his career at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Raina scored 46 runs in that game, but the Men in Blue lost to Eoin Morgan’s men by 86 runs.

On the same tour, Raina played his last ODI at Headingley in Leeds, after which he never played in the 50-over format. It also happened to be Raina’s last match for India in any format.