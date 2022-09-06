Suresh Raina Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

New Delhi: Indian batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old took to Twitter and announced the same.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket.” he tweeted.

Raina’s international career spanned 13 years during which he played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. He even got an opportunity to captain the team and delivered desired results. He has 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India.

The cricketer is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs.

Raina’s best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.