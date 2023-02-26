Suresh Mohapatra Appointed OERC Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, who will retire on February 28, has been appointed as the chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

The State Energy Department has issued a notification in this regard.

“The State government is pleased to appoint Sri Suresh Mohapatra, IAS, Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner, Government of Odisha, as chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) with effect from he assumes the office, stated the notification.

The tenure of Mohapatra as the chief secretary had been extended twice. He will be replaced by Pradeep Jena (1989) as the chief secretary with effective from March 1.