Surekha Palai death case: 3 including deceased’s boyfriend held

Bhubaneswar: In a major development regarding the Surekha Palai death case in Bhubaneswar Bharatpur area, Commissionerate Police has arrested 3 persons in this connection.

Cops have also apprehended Surekha’s boyfriend.

Surekha had reportedly committed suicide after fight with boyfriend, informed police.

Police seized the body of the young woman from Tarini Basti in Bharatpur locality on the outskirts of the city at least 3 days ago.

Police also seized two mobile phones found near the body.

Reports said that some youths had a feast on Sunday night and the woman had also taken part in it.