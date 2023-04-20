Surat Court Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea for a Stay on His Conviction in Defamation Case

New Delhi: A court in Gujarat today rejected Rahul Gandhi’s request to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

This means Rahul Gandhi cannot be reinstated as Member of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi had requested that his conviction be paused pending his appeal against a court order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.

Rahul Gandhi had said that the trial court treated him harshly after being overwhelmingly influenced by his status as an MP.

The Congress leader was disqualified as an MP a day after a metropolitan magistrate court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.