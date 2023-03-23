Surat court convicts Rahul Gandhi in 2019 defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remarks

Surat: A Surat court on Thursday convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He has been sentenced to 2 years in jail by the court.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted under IPC Section 504. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Congress on Thursday put up posters backing Rahul Gandhi ahead of the defamation case in Gujarat’s Surat for his “why all the thieves have Modi in their names” remark.

The posters have been put up outside the Surat Court where the Congress MP will arrive shortly for the court proceedings. The posters say “let’s go to Surat in support of democracy” along with pictures of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. The posters also have a line in Gujarati from poet Bismil Azimabadi’s famous poem dedicated to young freedom fighters of the Indian independence movement “Sarfaroshi ki tammanna ab humare dil mein hai.”