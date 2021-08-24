Surada MLA Purna Chandra Swain Clears Matric Exam

Berhampur: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Surada, Purna Chandra Swain has passed the Matriculation Examination at the age of 49. He got B2 grade by scoring 390 out of 500 marks.

The legislator had appeared the 10th Board Exam at the Surada Girls High School Center in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district, which was held from July 30.

Notably, the Matric Offline Examination result was released today. The students’ pass percentage stands at 80.83. A total of 5233 students have cleared the examination while 141 have failed. As many as 3100 boys and 2133 girls have passed the examination.