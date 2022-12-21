Sura Routray, Md Moquim Served Show Cause Notices Over Indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has issued show cause notices two party MLAs over indiscipline.

Jatani MLA Suresh Routray (Sura) and Cuttack- Barabati MLA Md Moquim have been asked to reply within a week, informed Kishore Patel, PCC disciplinary committee chief.

Both the legislators had allegedly made public statement against the party over defeat in Padampur by-poll.

On the notice, MLA Routray said that he has never gone against the party. “I have not spoken about sale of votes. But, I had raised questions about 28,000 votes of Congress. I have not named any party leaders. I always speak the truth. Nobody can check me,” he said.

“I have never uttered a single word against the party. I will respond to the notice and accept the punishment what party would award,” he added.

On the other hand, MLA Moquim was not available to comment on the notice served to him.

Notably, Routray had backed Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra’s allegeation of BJD-Congress deal.