Supriya Sule, Praful Patel Declared New Working Presidents Of NCP

Mumbai: At the 25th anniversary of the party, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the party.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP. This comes after Pawar, last month, offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders. An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president. NCP was founded by Pawar and PA Sangma in 1999.

Speaking at the event of the party’s anniversary, Pawar said, “All opposition parties have to come together, I am sure the people of this country will help us. On 23rd we all are meet in Bihar, discuss and come up with a programme and will travel across the country and present it to the people.”

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, “They have been made the working Presidents so that the election work & Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha work can be divided. They have been allotted more responsibilities on their shoulders because elections are near. This is for handling the 2024 Lok Sabha election work.”