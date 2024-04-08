Supreme Court’s Big Judgement On YouTubers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has restored the bail granted to a Youtuber who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, said that there was no evidence to suggest that A Duraimurugan Sattai had misused the liberty granted to him. During the hearing, Justice Oka raised a crucial question, addressing Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the State, stating, “If before elections, we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on Youtube, imagine how many will be jailed?”

The court also did not entertain the request to impose a condition on Sattai to refrain from making scandalous remarks while on bail. Justice Oka challenged Mukul Rohatgi, asking who would determine whether a statement is scandalous or not.

The case stemmed from Mr Sattai’s challenge to a Madras High Court order, which had cancelled his bail. The High Court had observed that shortly after giving an undertaking before the court, based on which he was granted relief, Mr Sattai had engaged in further offense by making derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.