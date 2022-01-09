Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Probe In PM’s Security Breach On Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab on Monday.

According to the reports, the plea has sought a thorough investigation into the breach in PM Modi’s security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

It has also sought preservation of evidence on security arrangements, court-monitored probe and action against erring officials of the Punjab government responsible for the alleged lapse.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to take up the plea filed by an organisation, Lawyers Voice, reports said.

The apex court on Friday had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “secure and preserve” the records pertaining to arrangements made for the prime minister’s visit to Punjab when there was a “massive security breach”.