Supreme Court to function only in virtual mode from Jan 7; all judges to work from home

New Delhi: In wake of a rapid upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court of India has decided to hear all the matters in virtual mode with effect from 7th January with the Benches sitting at the Residential Offices. Only urgent matters will be taken up by the Courts from 10th January.

According to an official Circular, it has been notified that only extremely urgent ‘mentioned’ matters, fresh matters, bail matters, matters involving stay, detention matters and fixed date matters will be listed before the Courts till further orders.

Further, it has been notified that the Transfer Petitions will be listed before the Regular Benches, instead of Single Judge Bench and applications for exemption from surrendering will also be listed before the Regular Benches, instead of Chamber Judge, till further orders.

The Chief Justice of India had on Thursday during a hearing indicated that the physical hearing of cases will not resume anytime soon. “At least for 4-6 weeks we may not be able to have physical hearings” CJI said.

In the wake of rising number of cases of omicron variant of COVID-19, the Supreme Court of India earlier week decided to conduct all hearings through virtual mode for two weeks with effect from 3rd January 2021.

According to the official notification released on the court’s website, the modified standard operating procedure that was notified on 7th October last year for physical hearing of cases on two days a week will remain suspended for two weeks.