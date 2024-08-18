Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata rape-murder case, hearing on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked nationwide outrage, leading to widespread protests and strikes by medical professionals across the country.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes in the wake of mounting public pressure and allegations of mishandling by state authorities. The case, already under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has raised serious concerns about the safety of medical professionals in India, particularly women, who are often left vulnerable in their workplaces.

The victim, a trainee doctor at the state-run hospital, was found brutally assaulted and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall. A civic volunteer stationed at the hospital has been detained in connection with the crime.

However, the victim’s family and protestors allege that the crime was a gang rape, and they demand a thorough investigation to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.

An autopsy has confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country’s largest body of doctors, has led the charge in demanding justice for the slain doctor. On Saturday, the IMA called for a nationwide strike, suspending all non-essential medical services for 24 hours.