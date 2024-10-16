New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday hit out at the Punjab and Haryana governements for their failure to take effective action against stubble burning, which contributes to worsening air pollution in Delhi and nearby regions during the winter months.

The apex court highlighted the increase in stubble burning incidents in both states, describing it as an “absolute defiance” of the Commission of Air Quality Management’s orders.

The court has summoned the Haryana chief secretary to appear on October 23 and strongly criticised the central government panel responsible for overseeing air pollution in the national capital region, calling it a “toothless wonder” and expressing disappointment over its failure to implement directives.

“We see that the affidavit by Haryana is full of non-compliance. We direct Commission to take penal action against State Officers under Section 14. We direct Chief Secretary Mr Prasad to be physically present on next Wednesday. Commission will make statement about coercive action taken against State officials. Chief Secretary holds an explanation to court not only for non-compliance but also for not taking stringent action against violators,” said Justice AS Oka.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case related to the non-compliance with orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR), specifically about stubble burning.

Delhi and its surrounding regions are engulfed in an annual spectre of air pollution that engulfs the National Capital Region around Diwali every year, which extends well into the winter.

Experts blame a toxic cocktail of smoke from paddy fields in Punjab and Haryana, along with local pollutants such as vehicular emissions, localised dust, as well as geographical and climatic factors such as the glacially slow surface-level winds during the winter along with the dipping temperatures for the air emergency.

The pollution mess across the region, however, has been exacerbated by administrative inaction, particularly by the governments of Haryana and Punjab which have been unable to curb the perennial menace of stubble-burning.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...