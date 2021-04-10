Supreme Court rejects plea against religious conversions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected plea against religious conversions saying ‘adults free to choose their religion’.

The highest court of the land observed this while dismissing the a petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a strict central law to check religious conversion.

The SC bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said there was “no reason why a person above 18 cannot choose his or her religion.”

Justice Nariman observed that this PIL was nothing but a “publicity interest litigation”, which was of a “harmful kind”. The bench further warned the petitioner that heavy costs will be imposed if the matter was pressed.

The plea filed by Upadhyay also sought directions to ascertain the feasibility of appointing a committee to enact a Conversion of Religion Act to check the abuse of religion.