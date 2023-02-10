Supreme Court Regains Full Strength Of 34 With 2 New Judges

New Delhi: A week after five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court, the centre today elevated two more High Court judges to the top court, taking it to its full strength of 34 judges. Justice Rajesh Bindal, currently Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, will be appointed as judges of the Supreme Court.

“As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.