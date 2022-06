New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the state cabinet floor test scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am.

The apex court said the result of the floor test would be subject to the outcome of the Supreme court case.

The bench said it was ordering notice on the petitions and that tomorrow’s floor test proceedings will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition, which will be taken up for hearing on July 11.