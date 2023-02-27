Supreme Court Refuses To Postpone NEET PG 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition seeking a postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post graduate (NEET PG) 2023.

The apex court has refused to postpone the exam on Monday. The test will be held on March 5, as scheduled. NBE has already released the NEET PG Admit Card today.

Additional Solicitor General of India told the court that the National Board of Examination plans to commence counselling by July 15 and the students who are yet to complete internship will be dealt with provisionally.

“In the first window, nearly two lakh three thousand students applied. Only six thousand students applied after the internship deadline was extended,” the ASG said.

During the last hearing on February 24, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta asked the National Board of Examination (NBE) in Medical Sciences to come up with certain information and a solution and adjourned the matter for February 27. Earlier, the NBE had told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET PG 2023 and if it is postponed, no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future.