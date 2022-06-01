Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea Against Construction Around Puri Temple

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition against the construction work being carried out by the Odisha Government around the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli had agreed to take up the plea against the construction work of the Srimandir Parikrama Project or Puri Heritage Corridor Project. However, the case was not listed on Tuesday.

In response, the bench said that the case needs to be allotted by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for hearing. The bench made it clear that it could not interfere in the rights of the Chief Justice.