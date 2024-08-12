Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision to Cancel NTA NET Exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a petition challenging the government’s decision to cancel the UGC-NET due to a question paper leak.

The case was heard by a bench consisting of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench, which included Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that the government will reconduct the exam on August 21, and the approximately nine lakh students should now have some certainty.

“The Supreme Court’s intervention at this stage would have a significant impact and cause widespread chaos,” the CJI remarked, refusing to entertain the plea submitted by Praveen Dabas and others. The bench noted that the exam took place on June 18 and was cancelled the following day.

“Considering the plea now would only contribute to uncertainty and complete chaos,” the CJI added, noting that the Central government must exercise extra caution after the NEET-UG debacle, leading to its cancellation. “Let the process continue for now.”

Previously, the apex court had rejected a PIL on the matter, noting it was filed by a lawyer, not the affected candidates. “Why are you (the lawyer) approaching us? Let the students come forward themselves,” the CJI had advised the lawyer, stating “in declining the aforementioned PIL, we do not comment on its merits.”

The bench had instructed advocate Ujjawal Gaur, who had filed the PIL, to concentrate on legal issues and leave such matters to those directly affected.

The initial plea was also against the Union education ministry and the National Testing Agency’s decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam after concerns were raised about its integrity. On June 19, the ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam and referred the case to the CBI for investigation.