Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Bail Plea Of Odisha Lawyers Arrested For Vandalism

The Supreme Court, on Friday, refused to entertain bail applications of the lawyers who had indulged in vandalism in court premises during their strike demanding formation of new Benches of the Orissa High Court.

According to livelaw.in, the Counsel appearing on behalf of the Central Action Committee (CAC) of all Bar Associations of Western Odisha, submitted that about 30 advocates, including 4 women, are behind the bars since the past 45 days. He submitted that the District Court has refused to enlarge the advocates on bail. Their bail applications are now before the Odisha High Court. The Counsel claimed that the High Court has deferred the hearing on several occasions.

Stating, ‘we are not a bail court’, a Bench comprising Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice A.S. Oka asked the Counsel to pursue the matter before the High Court. Justice Kaul remarked – “…No indulgence. Apply there.”

In December, 2022, a strike called by the District Bar Association, Sambalpur demanding the establishment of a permanent Bench of Orissa High Court in Sambalpur district had gone rogue when massive clashes erupted between the lawyers and the police.

The Supreme Court had passed orders to the State Government of Odisha and the State Police to take stringent actions against striking lawyers. Apart from the Bar Council suspending the license of the concerned advocates, police arrests were also made.