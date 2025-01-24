The Supreme Court of India has refused to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and five others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

However, the court has agreed to examine the Karnataka government’s challenge to the bail order issued by the Karnataka High Court.

The state government is concerned that other co-accused might take advantage of the high court’s order. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Darshan and others regarding the state’s plea.

The Karnataka High Court on December 13, 2024, granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the killing of Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.

Before being granted bail, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. However, after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. According to reports, he succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan’s instructions. It was alleged that the actor had urged his fans to confront and kidnap Renukaswamy for posting derogatory comments about Gowda on social media.

On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. The High Court later granted regular bail to him and other accused in December. The state moved the Supreme Court against the bail order on January 6, 2025.