New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over its alleged lack of effort to curb stubble burning in neighbouring states, which has been a significant contributor to Delhi’s air pollution during winter months.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the CAQM’s ability to implement the provisions of the CAQM Act, asking for specific actions taken by the commission to curb the practice of jab and Haryana, reported Bar and Bench.

“There has been total non-compliance of the Act. Please show us a single direction issued to any stakeholder under the Act,” Justice Oka said, questioning whether any substantive steps had been taken to address the problem.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, read from an affidavit, outlining steps such as issuing advisories and guidelines to manage the crisis. However, the court was unimpressed with these efforts.

“It is all in the air, nothing they have shown regarding what has been done in the National Capital Region (NCR) states,” Bar and Bench quoted Justice Oka as saying.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday in the week sought a detailed explanation from the CAQM about the measures it had undertaken to curb stubble burning. The bench had specifically asked the commission to submit its response by September 27 after senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, cited media reports indicating that stubble burning had already begun in states bordering Delhi.