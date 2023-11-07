Supreme Court Passes Big Remark On Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi: Air pollution in Delhi can’t become a political battle, the Supreme Court said today, stressing that the choking air quality is responsible for the “murder of people’s health”.

The court said the burning of crop residue in neighbouring states Punjab and Haryana is a key factor behind the massive spike in Delhi’s air pollution every winter. It asked Punjab government to take steps to stop stubble burning. “We want it stopped. We don’t know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” the court told the Punjab government lawyer.

The matter will be heard next on Friday. The court has said it will also look at vehicular emissions, another key contributor to Delhi’s air pollution.

The court was hearing a case flagging the toxic air quality in the national capital, which has been in the ‘severe’ category over the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, several areas in Delhi had an AQI of over 400 today, four times the satisfactory air quality level.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Aparajita Singh said the farm fires in Punjab have not been checked. She said stubble burning is the top contributor to the slide in Delhi’s air quality. “CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) and states are saying they are taking all steps to control air pollution. But stubble burning is still on,” she said.