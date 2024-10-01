New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has emphasized the paramount importance of public safety, ordering the removal of all religious structures, including temples and dargahs, that obstruct public roads. The decision aims to ensure the free flow of traffic and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists alike.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stated, “Public safety and convenience must take precedence over any other considerations. Structures that impede the smooth movement of traffic and pose a risk to public safety cannot be allowed to remain on public roads.”

This ruling comes in response to numerous petitions highlighting the hazards posed by such structures, which often lead to traffic congestion and accidents. The court has directed state governments to identify and remove these obstructions within a stipulated timeframe, ensuring that the process is carried out with sensitivity and respect for religious sentiments.

The Supreme Court also urged local authorities to work closely with community leaders to find suitable alternative locations for the displaced structures, thereby maintaining communal harmony while upholding the law.

This decision is expected to have a significant impact on urban planning and public safety measures across the country, setting a precedent for future cases involving public infrastructure and safety concerns.