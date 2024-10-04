New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has mandated the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations that animal fat was used in the preparation of laddus served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. This decision comes amid growing concerns and petitions from devotees and social activists.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, expressed disappointment with the Andhra Pradesh government’s handling of the issue. The court criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making premature public statements about the alleged use of adulterated ghee before the completion of the investigation. The bench emphasized the need to keep religious matters free from political interference.

The controversy began when allegations surfaced that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were being used in the preparation of the sacred laddus. This led to widespread outrage among devotees and calls for a thorough investigation. The initial SIT, appointed by the state government, was directed to halt its probe, and the Supreme Court has now ordered a fresh investigation under central oversight.

The court’s decision aims to ensure a transparent and unbiased investigation, addressing the concerns of the devotees and maintaining the sanctity of the prasadam. The new SIT will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive probe and submitting its findings to the court.

The Supreme Court’s directive underscores the importance of maintaining the purity and sanctity of religious offerings and ensuring that faith-related matters are handled with utmost sensitivity and integrity.

