New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has lifted the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the proceedings against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed head of Dera Sacha Sauda, in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases. This decision marks a major setback for Singh, who has been serving a prison sentence for other criminal convictions.

The Supreme Court’s bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, ruled that the trial in the three interlinked Bargari sacrilege cases can now proceed without further delay. The cases, which involve the desecration of religious texts, have been a source of significant tension and controversy in Punjab.

The High Court had previously stayed the trial, citing concerns over the fairness and impartiality of the proceedings. However, the Supreme Court’s latest decision underscores the importance of ensuring that justice is served and that the legal process is not unduly hindered.

This ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications, not only for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh but also for the broader community affected by the sacrilege incidents. The resumption of the trial will be closely watched by both supporters and critics of the Dera Sacha Sauda leader.

Further details on the proceedings and the reactions from various stakeholders are awaited as the case progresses.

