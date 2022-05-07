Supreme Court Gets Two New Judges

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday appointed two new judges to the Supreme Court.

The two appointments are–Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification said.

A similar notification was issued for the appointment of Justice Pardiwala. Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on May 4 recommended to the Centre the elevation of Justices Dhulia and Pardiwala, for appointment as top court judges.

Justice Dhulia will be the second Judge to be elevated from Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Dhulia hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. His elder brother Himanshu Dhulia is a retired Naval Officer and the younger, Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a national award-winning film director.

Justice Pardiwala will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the bench of the Supreme Court. He will have a tenure of about two years and three months as Chief Justice of India. The elevation of a Judge from a minority community is happening after a gap of five years. Justice S Abdul Nazeer was elevated to Supreme Court in February 2017.